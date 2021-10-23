Cumilla attack cases to be tried in speedy trial tribunals: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said trials of the cases filed over the recent attacks on Durga Puja mandaps in Cumilla will be held in speedy trial tribunals.

“There is a section in speedy trial tribunals to accept CCTV footages as evidence. So, there is no bar to accept the CCTV footages captured during the incident as the evidence,” he said.

The minister said this replying to a question from a journalist after joining a welcoming ceremony of the newly appointed sub-registrars and view exchange meeting at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city, BSS reports.

After getting the investigation reports from the police, Anisul said, the cases will be sent to speedy trial tribunals.

About appointment of judges in high court, the minister said, “Appointment of judges in high court is a regular process and it will continue. We are now thinking of formulating a policy about judge appointment”.

Regarding e-registration process of land, Anisul said, “A pilot project is now being implemented. We will get reports of the project on October 31 this year. Depending on the reports, we will launch the e-registration process across the country”.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary Md Moinul Kabir and Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar joined the function as special guests with Narayanganj District Registrar Md Ziaul Haque in the chair.