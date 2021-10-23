England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts

England won by six wickets against West Indies in the Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started well in their chase of the 56-run target against West Indies. England looked on course for a win despite losing Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow early to Ravi Rampaul and Akeal Hosein respectivley.

Akeal Hosein ended with figures of 2/24 while bowling in the powerplay but England looked relatively comfortable. Morgan and Buttler helped England finish without further loss of any wickets as they chased down the target in 8.2 overs and registered a six-wicket win.

Earlier, England bowlers showed no mercy as West Indies batters were swept away, losing six wickets for 44 runs in the first 10 overs. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali bowled superbly in the powerplay. However, Adil Rashid stole the limelight with four wickets in 14 balls and giving away only 2 runs to help his team dominate the opposition and restrict them to only 55 runs in 14.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 55 all out in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 4/2).

England: 56/4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24 not out, Akeal Hosein 2/24).

Teams:

England XI:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Tymal Mills.

West Indies XI:

Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy.