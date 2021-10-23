Keeping Quran in puja mandap: Iqbal, 3 others remanded

A court in Cumilla on Saturday placed four persons, including Iqbal Hossain, on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the alleged desecration of the holy Quran.

Kotwali Police Station Police Station SI Mofizul Islam filed a 10-day remand petition after producing the four before a court of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Mithila Jahan this morning.

After hearing in the case, the court granted the plea.

Other three accused in the case are Darogabari Mazar’s assistants Humayun Kabir and Faysal Ahmed; and another is Ikram Hossain.

Earlier, Iqbal has confessed to keeping the holy Quran during questioning at Police Lines in Cumilla city.

On Thursday night, police arrested Iqbal from Sugandha Point in Cox’s Bazar. From there, he was brought in Cumilla Police Lines Friday afternoon.

Violence erupted in different parts of the country after the holy Quran was found inside a makeshift puja mandap at Nanuar Dighir Par in Cumilla city early in the morning on October 13 last amid Durga Puja festivity across Bangladesh.

