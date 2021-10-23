No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM Dr Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said there is no shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh, adding that the vaccination drive in the country will go on as planned.

“There is no shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh. We are also ready to go into vaccine production,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at an award ceremony at the Sylhet District Press Club auditorium.

He also said that Bangladesh has been highly successful in ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and guidance of the Covid-19 management committee.

“Till now, we are providing free jabs to our citizens. This is a very rare feat compared to other parts of the globe,” the FM added.

The FM also spoke regarding the recent incidents of communal violence in the country in an earlier program at the office of Electronic Media Journalists Association (EMJA) in Sylhet.

Mentioning that there were provocations behind the recent communal violence in the country, the minister said,” A specific group is trying to destabilise the country ahead of the national election which is two years from now.”

“Bangladesh is ‘number one’ in the world in religious harmony. People of all religions are living in peace in this country,” he added.

Mentioning that there is no beef between Bangladesh and India over the recent act of violence, the FM said,” India (Indian government) is very happy with the steps taken by us on the issue of communal attacks.”