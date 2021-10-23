Saikat led Pirganj attack on Hindus: RAB

Saikat Mandal, 24, who was arrested on charge of carrying out arson attacks, lootings and violence against the Hindu people in Rangpur’s Pirganj, led the attacks, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said on Saturday.

“Saikat provoked the locals by various provocative comments and false posts on Facebook and spreading rumors through. On the day of the incident, his (Saikat) associate Rabiul Islam, 38, gathered the locals with provocative remarks announced through loud speakers and carried out the attack,” said RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a press conference at its media centre in Dhaka.

Earlier on Friday, the elite force arrested Saikat Mandal and Rabiul Islam from Tongi in Gazipur. They have initially interrogated both of the accused after the arrest.

At press conference, Khandaker Al Moin said, “There was a personal conflict between two youths named Paritosh Sarkar and Ujjwal, residents of Barakarimpur in Pirganj. As sequel of it, Ujjwal made a derogatory comment about Paritosh’s religion, later, Paritosh made a counter-comment on Ujjwal’s religion on Facebook Messenger. But, Ujjwal posted that comment of Paritosh on Facebook.”

He further said, “Saikat spreads Ujjwal’s post on his own Facebook page which has about 3,000 followers. He was making instigating posts on Facebook since the Cumilla incident and took the feud of Paritosh and Ujjwal as an opportunity.”

The RAB official said Saikat was waiting for the weak time to destroy communal harmony. “Saikat was spreading instigation centering the Facebook message of Paritosh as well as he led the attack.”

RAB said that no specific information has been found that Saikat has any affiliation with any political party.

Khandaker Al Moin said, “Saikat informed that he is a student of a degree college in Rangpur. He may have been promoting himself as the leader of Chhatra League. However, he could not provide any information or evidence in this regard.”

“Saikat has run false propaganda about himself on Facebook at various times. He even claimed himself to be a student leader in several times. He has also introduced himself as activist of different parties. However, he could not give specific information about this.”