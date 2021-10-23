“The Muslim Professionals Forum remembers Sir David Amess, MP

A representative group from the Muslim Professionals Forum (MPF) visited the place where Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West was stabbed to death last Friday, 15th October 2021, to remember and pay their respects.

The delegation led by the MPF Chairperson Councillor Khaled Noor laid a wreath of flowers outside the Belfairs Methodist Church where Sir David was holding his constituency surgeries when he was killed. After laying the wreath the MPF delegation along with some local Muslim community members stood silently and paid their tribute to Sir David.

Speaking to the media, Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr. Khaled Noor said:

“On behalf of the Muslim Professionals Forum, today we come here to pay our tribute and respect to a much-loved politician Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West.

We are deeply saddened and shocked about the senseless murder of Sir David, last Friday. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues, and the people of Southend West. We remember Sir David’s hard work and dedication with passion to the local communities of Southend West – irrespective of their race, ethnicity and cultural background. He will be greatly missed.

It is shocking to think that an elected representative can be a target for an unprovoked and undeserved attack – and even more shocking to hear the testimony of his colleagues in Parliament about the frequency and severity of the threats which they have received over recent years.

It has been five years since Jo Cox MP was murdered as she went to her surgery and ten years since Stephen Timms MP survived a similar attack which could so very nearly have been fatal – both at their surgeries.

We call upon that, alongside taking action to protect elected politicians, we should all lead by example and demonstrate that dialogue, not conflict, is the best way to create a safer and harmonious society for all.”