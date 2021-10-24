Abrar murder: Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused

Prosecutors sought death penalty for 25 accused in a case filed over the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), in 2019.

During the closing arguments, Mosharraf Hossain Kajal, chief prosecutor of the case, told before the court that they were able to prove the charges against all the accused and sought highest punishment for their involvement in the crime.

The arguments were held before the court of Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman.

On September 8, the same court framed charges against the 25 accused.

The accused had claimed innocent before the same court and judge on March 14.

Twenty-two accused also once again claimed innocence in the case on September 14.

On November 13, 2019, the Detective Branch of Police submitted the chargesheet against 25 people over the murder. Among them, 22 accused are now in jail and three are absconding.

According to the police, investigation revealed that 11 people directly took part in the killing and the 14 others were involved indirectly.

The 25 accused are: Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaz Abu Huraira, ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Among them, Jisan, Rafid and Tanim are yet to be arrested.

On October 7, 2019 a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League BUET unit leaders and activists allegedly clubbed Abrar Fahad to death for his social media post criticizing the Bangladesh-India deal on sharing water of the Feni river.

Abrar’s father filed a murder case against 19 people with the capital’s Chawkbazar police the same day.