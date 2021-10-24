Asalanka, Rajapaksa lead Lanka to victory

With terrific batting from Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka have defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in their first Super 12s fixture of T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah.

Asalanka and Rajapaksa added 76 runs for the fifth wicket after Sri Lanka were reduced 79/4 in the 10th over of the match. Earlier, Asalanka stitched for a 69-run partnership with opener Pathum Nissanka (24) but later Shakib Al Hasan struck twice in an over to put pressure back on Sri Lanka.

Earlier Bangladesh put up 171 runs while batting first with the fifties from opener Mohammad Naim (62) and Mushfiqur Rahim (57) who also shared a 73-run partnership for the third wicket.

For Sri Lanka Chamika Karunaratne, Binuara Fernando and Lahiru Fernando got one wicket each.