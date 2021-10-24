Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 275 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight nine lives.

The country reported 1.49 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 18,485 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 201 while four COVID-19 deaths wer reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,823 people and infected 15,67,692 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,31,327 after another 386 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.68 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 27,823 fatalities, 12,132 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,647 in Chattogram, 2,040 in Rajshahi, 3,590 in Khulna, 945 in Barishal, 1,263 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh division.

