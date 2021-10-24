PM Sheikh Hasina opens Payra bridge to traffic

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited bridge constructed over the Payra river in Lebukhali area on Patuakhali-Barishal highway for traffic movement, paving the way for travelling to Patuakhali from Barisal without ferry.

The premier opened the Payra Bridge, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

With it, a “health monitor” system has been installed for the first time on a bridge in the country.

The system will send signals of natural disasters, including thunderstorms and earthquakes or any damage, said officials familiar with the process.

They said both sides of the 1,470-metre-long and 19.6-metre-wide bridge will be connected by cables, while it is 18.30-metre-high from the water level to ease movement of ships coming from and to Payra port.

Besides, seven-kilometre approach roads have been constructed on both sides of the bridge.

In the construction of the bridge, a single pillar has been used in the middle of the river which is expected not to disrupt the normal water flow of the river.

With the opening of Payra Bridge, direct road communication will be established between Dhaka and Kuakata after the construction of the Padma Bridge is completed.

The government approved the bridge construction project in May, 2012, while the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the bridge on March 13, 2013.

The Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development and the OPEC Fund for International Development have jointly financed the construction of the bridge by Chinese firm Longjian Road and Bridge Construction Bridge.