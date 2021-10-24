Popular actor Mahmud Sazzad passes away

Country’s popular actor Mahmud Sazzad has passed away at a private hospital in the capital.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital on Sunday.

M Hamid, brother of the actor, confirmed the death information.

Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on September 1 after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following deterioration of health condition. The actor was later tested negative for Covid-19 but again he has taken to ICU followed by post-Covid-19 complications.

Finally, he breathed his last.