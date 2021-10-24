Press Club Kolkata to set up ‘Bangabandhu Sangbad Kendra’

All set to establish the much-desired “Bangabandhu Sangbad Kendra” (Bangabandhu Media Centre) at Press Club Kolkata (PCK), the oldest club of the working journalists in the sub-continent.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud will formally open the facility being set up after the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the PCK premises on October 28, Snehasis Sur, president of the club confirmed BSS yesterday (Saturday).

The media centre having modern digital facilities including computers, scanner, an exhibition hall, a library and an overhead projector would be set up at the club premises with the support of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Earlier, the minister opened “Bangabandhu Media Centre”, first of its kind in the country, at Press Club of India (PCI) in New Delhi early last month.

“Setting up a Sangbad Kendra after the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a great honour for us as he (Bangabandhu) is equally popular in India especially in West Bengal for his life long struggle to establish a sovereign Bangladesh,” Mr. Sur said.

Talking to BSS recently, he said establishment of such centre is a tribute to Bangabandhu, who was a journalist and contributed a lot to media fraternity in the region. The media centre will play a significant role to let the new generation know about the true history of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu as well.

He said the members of the club are excited that a media centre is being set up after the name of legendary political figure Bangabandhu at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic ties.

In this connection, he mentioned the role of Press Club Kolkata during Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971 saying that it had a great role in disseminating the news of Bangladesh’s liberation war across the world during the crucial days.

Ranjan Sen, First Secretary (Press) of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata told the news agency that all are set to inaugurate the “Bangabandhu Sangbad Kendra” at Kolkata Press Club on October 28.

He said the Information and Broadcasting minister will arrive in Kolkata on October 26 on a four-day official visit. Apart from inaugurating the media centre, he will call on West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhaya and pay a visit to Murshidabad.

The minister will depart Kolkata for Dhaka on October 29, Mr. Sen said.