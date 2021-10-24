UN shouldn’t be mouthpiece for a few: FM Dr Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the United Nations should be a voice of all the countries, not just the mouthpiece of a few countries.

“There’s a need for a change in this situation,” he said while addressing a discussion at Jatiya Press Club marking the UN Day.

He said Bangladesh will be the candidate for UNGA President in 2026 and insisted that the next UN General Secretary, if it is from Asia, should be from Bangladesh.

Dr Momen said it is regrettable that there is no significant number of Bangladeshis in the UN leadership positions. “Now, time has come for increasing our representation in the UN.”

The Foreign Minister appreciated the UN role in many areas saying there was no third World War because of the UN though it has failed to resolve problems in many countries.

“We want peace in the world and the UN was established in search of peace. We recognize UN contributions,” he said.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh will host a world peace conference in December as peace is imperative for development.

He said the emerging problems can be solved by the people and laid emphasis on a peace centric model eradicating poverty, deprivation and ensuring gainful employment.

Dr Momen said they want to see a world that is pro-people, pro-planet, more peaceful, more prosperous and sustainable for all.

He said this is possible through partnership and collaboration leaving no one behind.

Dhakabashi Organization in cooperation with UNIC Dhaka organized the discussion presided over by Sujit Roy Nandi.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a message said, seventy-six years ago, the United Nations was created as a vehicle of hope for a world emerging from the shadow of catastrophic conflict.

“Today, the women and men of the UN carry this hope forward around the globe,” he said, adding that Covid-19, conflicts, hunger, poverty and the climate emergency remind them that the world is far from perfect.

He said they also make clear that solidarity is the only way forward. “We need to come together to tackle great challenges and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“As we mark UN Day, let’s unite behind these ideals, and live up to the full promise, potential and hope of the United Nations,” said the UN chief.