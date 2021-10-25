Bangladesh Bank tops Cyber Drill 2021

The Bangladesh Bank has topped the Cyber Drill 2021 while bKash secured the second position in an event organised for enhancing the cyber incident handling capacity of the financial institutions.

A total of 38 financial institutions attended the Cyber Drill 2021 organised by Bangladesh Government’s e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) recently.

In the drill, Bangladesh Bank secured the first position with 55 marks and bKash secured the second position with 52 marks.

The toppers of the drill were selected based on the technological, infrastructural, analytical, and precautionary measures taken to handle cyber-attacks.

Also, the use of advanced technology and the necessity to organise more training on cyber security were discussed during the day-long event.

Mohammad Azmal Huda, chief product and technology officer of bKash, said: “To ensure cyber security, we continuously invest in this sector and emphasise developing technological know-how. This kind of cyber drill helps us evaluate our technological capability and also paves the way to achieving new areas of development.”

Organised by BGD e-Gov CIRT, Bangladesh Computer Council and the Digital Security Agency coordinated the drill for the second time.