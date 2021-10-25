Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid die, 289 test positive in 24 hours

Covid-19 claimed 5 more lives in Bangladesh and infected 289 others in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,828 in the country while the caseload rose to 1,567,981, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh cases were detected after testing 20,773 samples.

With this, the daily-case positivity rate decreased to 1.39% percent from previous day. However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77%.

Besides, the recovery rate reached at 97.69%, with 413 more patients getting cured during the period.

So far, 1,531,740 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.