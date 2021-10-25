Japan to provide $5mn to promote quality education in Bangladesh

Japan will provide USD 5 million to Bangladesh to promote quality primary education in the country aiming to overcome poverty and empower the children born in poor families.

In this respect, an Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement on the “Japanese Grant Aid for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4)” was signed in Dhaka on Monday (Oct 25) by Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Secretary of the Economic Relations Division Ms. Fatima Yasmin and Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office HAYAKAWA Yuho.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Ito said Japan has consistently made efforts to promote quality education in Bangladesh since the country was founded. He said higher education is important, but for the development of the country, it is essential to extend cooperation and every level of education.

“Above all, education is the only way for children born into poor families to overcome poverty and empower themselves. Japan will continue its strong involvement in primary education.”

In response, the ERD Secretary expressed that Japan’s cooperation covers a wide range of fields, from infrastructure to education.

“Education, in particular, is an investment for the future, and Japan has always been willing to cooperate and provide assistance for the future of Bangladesh. We are very grateful to Japan. Primary education is an opportunity to find young people who are globally competitive. Without proper education, a country cannot develop.I would like to ask for Japan’s continued cooperation in primary education,” she added.

PEDP is an outstanding national development strategic program for primary education in Bangladesh, said the Embassy of Japan in a press release.

Japan has been supporting PEDP in cooperation with other development partners since 2011 under the Sector Wide Approaches (SWAPs). PEDP4 started in 2018, aiming to achieve three high-level outcomes pertaining to quality of education.

Japan has focused on improving the “quality” of primary education in Bangladesh, especially on the “learning” of lessons for children.

While JICA’s technical cooperation project is providing technical inputs on the improvement of the quality of curriculum, textbooks, and teaching-learning materials, and supporting strengthening the teacher training in Bangladesh, Japanese policy advisor is supporting and advising the PEDP4 and educational policies. In particular, Japan intends to support science and mathematics education where Japan has a comparative advantage over other donors.

In the field of education, a method of SWAPs consisting of the Bangladesh government and development partners has been adopted, and Japan will continue to provide effective support through cooperation among stakeholders.

Japan will also support the improvement of the quality of technical education and higher education, taking into account the industrial structural reform in Bangladesh.