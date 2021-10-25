Namibia halts use of Sputnik jabs after South African HIV fears

Namibia has discontinued the use of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine following concerns raised by neighbouring South Africa, the health ministry said on Saturday, reports AFP.

Neighbouring South Africa earlier this week said it would not approve Sputnik V due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

Namibia had taken delivery of a Serbian donation of 30,000 Sputnik doses — out of which less than 120 have been administered so far.

South Africa’s health products regulator on Monday said it would not authorise use of Sputnik based on earlier studies testing the safety of a modified form of adenovirus — a type of virus that causes respiratory infections — known as the Ad5 and contained in the Russian jab.