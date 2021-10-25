SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen

After nearly 19 months of Covid-forced closure, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) welcomed back its residential students to the dormitories with flowers and banners.

Only vaccinated final-year honours and master’s students were allowed to enter the dormitories after showing valid documents and proof of receiving at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Students of other sessions will gradually be allowed to enter the residential halls in phases within the next few days.

SUST Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed welcomed back the students after joining a ceremony virtually in the television room of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

Provosts of the five SUST dormitories were present at the function.

VC Farid Uddin said,” Health guidelines will be strictly maintained inside the dorms. We (authority) will be vigilant in ensuring that no one illegally occupies the dormitory seats.”

The found students in a cheerful mood as they were waiting to enter their second home after a long hiatus.

Sajjad Bhuiyan, a first-year master’s student of the university’s Political Studies department, said, “After a long break, we have been able to enter our residential halls. The good management of the hall authorities has fascinated us.”

Physical classes are likely to begin in some departments from the first week of November. However, online classes will continue, university authorities said earlier.

