UK reports 36,567 more coronavirus cases and another 38 deaths in 24 hrs

A further 38 Covid-related deaths and 36,567 new infections have been recorded in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the latest daily government figures show.

The figures on Monday do not include Wales due to a technical issue at Public Health Wales.

England recorded 33,221 cases in its latest daily figures, a 16 per cent decrease on last Monday when there were 39, 473 cases.

Scotland recorded 2,528 cases, a 15 per cent increase on last Monday, when there were 2,194 cases recorded .

There was slight decrease in Northern Ireland, down from 1,091 cases last Monday to 1,019 in the lastest figures, a fall of 6 per cent.

It comes as Downing Street doubled down on its message that it was not the time to move to Plan B in England – which would involve the use of vaccine passports, mandatory face coverings in certain settings and advice to work from home.

“If the public continue to abide by the behaviours and guidance we have set out, and those eligible get their booster jabs, we believe we can further curb cases and bring rates down, along with hospitalisation and deaths,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“There is no plan to move to Plan B at this stage.”

Meanwhile, at least 6.1 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK.

It means at least one in eight people in the UK who have received a first and second dose of vaccine are likely to have also received a booster.

An estimated 5,235,928 doses had been delivered in England as of October 24, along with 511,807 in Scotland and 51,053 in Northern Ireland.