A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Rajshahi unit organising secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu in a case filed under the Special Power Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh passed the arrest order on Monday after taking the chargesheet of the case into cognisance.

The court’s additional public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal confirmed the matter.

The case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station in 2018.