Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 276 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight six lives.

The country reported 1.44 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 19,184 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 175 while no COVID-19 death was reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,834 people and infected 15,68,257 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,32,180 after another 440 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.70 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 27,834 fatalities, 12,134 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,651 in Chattogram, 2,041 in Rajshahi, 3,593 in

Khulna,945 in Barishal, 1,264 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh division.