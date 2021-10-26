Ex-MP Awal denied bail in murder case

The High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of MA Awal, former lawmaker from Laxmipur-1 seat, in a case filed over murder of a young man in broad daylight in capital’s Pallabi area on May 16.

A two-member HC bench of Justice Farid Uddin Ahmed and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim passed the order on Tuesday, state lawyer Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah confirmed.

Mentioning the name of 20 persons, including Awal, the victim’s wife Aklima Begum lodged the murder case on May 16.

The same day, the former MP Awal’s supporters stabbed Shahin indiscriminately with machetes in front of his seven-year-old child on Road No 31 under section 12 in broad daylight, leaving him dead on the spot.

A video footage, later, went viral on social media.