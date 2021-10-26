India-Bangladesh flight frequency increases to 21 per week

As per the recent updates, the government of India and Bangladesh have announced to increase the frequency of flights under the air bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week, as both the countries registered a drop in COVID-19 cases.

The move will likely benefit passengers travelling between these countries for medical and business purposes.

In a tweet, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh stated, “Frequency of flights between India & Bangladesh to increase! India & Bangladesh have mutually decided to increase the frequency of flights under the Air Bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week per country. Will come into effect from 15/10/21. Will benefit passengers travelling for medical & business purposes.”

Earlier, the High Commission announced that it will start issuing tourist visas to individual tourists planning to fly to India, which are scheduled on or after November 15, on all air bubble flights. As per the reports, the tourist visa services were started from October 12. Tourist visas on chartered flights will be valid only for group tours. Further, the freshly issued tourist visas will be valid for entry in India only via sea or air routes. As of now, land route entry for tourists is suspended.

As per the reports, flights between India and Bangladesh under the bilateral air bubble pact resumed in September 2021, after four long months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.