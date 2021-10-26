Nur, Kibria float new political party

Dr Reza Kibria, son of former Finance Minister Shah AMS Kibria, and former VP of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union Nurul Haque Nur have launched a new political party named ‘Gono Adhikar Parishad’.

Nur announced the formation of their party at a programme held at Purana Paltan in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Reza Kibria has been made convener of the party while Nur member secretary.

Besides, Rashed Khan, Faruq Hasan, Sohrab Hossain, Abu Hanif and Mahfuzur Rahman Khan have been made joint conveners.

Most of the party leaders are former central committee leaders of ‘Bangladesh Chatra Odhikar Parishad’, a student body that emerged over the quota reform movement.