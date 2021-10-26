SA defeat WI by 8 wickets

Defending champions West Indies have lost their second consecutive match of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen starred for South Africa’s 8 wicket win vs Kieron Pollard-led side on Tuesday in Dubai.

Chasing the target of 144 runs, Portrias lost the wicket of their skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over but later the dominating knocks from Aiden Markram (51*), Rassie van der Dussen (43*) and Reeza Hendricks (39) guided South Africa to their first win of this year’s tournament. Earlier, West Indies batters failed to put up a big score after an impressive knock from opener Evin Lewis (56).

Dwaine Pretorius was the best bowler for South Africa with his three wickets in two overs. Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje got one wicket each.

With this win South Africa moved to the fourth spot in Group 1 points table and they tied are with England, Australia and Sri Lanka at 2 points but the Eoin Morgan-led side are leading the table with a much better net run rate.