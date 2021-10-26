UK suffers highest daily Covid death toll since March as another 263 die

A further 40,954 Covid cases and 263 deaths have been recorded in the UK today, the highest daily Covid toll since 487 lives were claimed on March 3.

That’s a 0.4 percent rise in infections compared to seven days ago, with fatalities increasing by 7.8 percent.

The latest figures, released this afternoon by the Department of Health, come as Britain’s death toll for the whole pandemic continues to edge towards the landmark total of 140,000.

Last Tuesday’s stats showed 43,738 new cases and 223 deaths.

Case rises have slowed in recent days and are now up 2.2% on a week ago, a lower figure than was seen recently.

But as hospitalisations lag behind case rises, some 6,730 patients entered UK hospitals with Covid in the last week – up 20.1% on the week before.