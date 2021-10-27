Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 306 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight seven lives.

The country reported 1.53 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 27,841 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 183 while one COVID-19 death was reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,841 people and infected 15,68,563 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,32,468 after another 288 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.70 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 27,841 fatalities, 12,137 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,652 in Chattogram, 2,042 in Rajshahi, 3,595 in Khulna, 945 in Barishal, 1,264 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh division.

