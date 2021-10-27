England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Jason Roy’s 61 from 38 balls featured three sixes and five fours before he fell with 14 runs required. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

England chased down the 125-run target to win by eight wickets vs Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. England started superbly in their run-chase, adding 50 runs for the loss of Jos Buttler’s wicket, who departed for 18 runs.

Jason Roy scored at a brisk pace against Bangladesh’s pacers and spinners in the middle overs to score a fifty in 33 balls. Dawid Malan batted cautiously after Jason Roy’s wicket and guided England to an eight-wicket win vs Bangladesh.

Bowling first, England started brilliantly as Moeen Ali removed openers Liton Das and Naim Sheikh while Chris Woakes got the crucial wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh were put on the backfoot early on by England and by the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh were struggling at 83/6 against a top-notch England bowling performance in hot conditions.

Tymal Mills ended strongly with figures of 3/27 after a late scoring surge by Nasum Ahmed to give some respect to the total. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against England. One change for Bangladesh from their last game — Shoriful Islam replaced Mohammad Saifuddin while England went unchanged.

Eoin Morgan-led England defeated West Indies by six wickets in their opening match after stupendous displays from spinner Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to march forward and leave behind a disappointing five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their opening game despite being in control for the majority of the match.