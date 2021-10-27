Ferry with 17 trucks capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia

A ferry loaded with 17 trucks capsized in Manikganj’s Paturia on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at ghat no 5 around 9:45am, said Zillar Rahman, deputy General manager of BIWTC at Paturia Ghat.

Shivalaya upazila UNO Jasmin Sultana said ferry ‘Amanat Shah’ capsized while anchoring at the terminal.

It began to tilt just after unloading two-three vehicles at the ghat.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The ferry came to Paturia from Daulatdia ghat.

Fire Service and BIWTC are jointly conducting rescue operation.

Fire Service and Civil Defence’s deputy assistant director Shariful Islam said, “Two of out are engaged in the rescue operation. Two more team from Dhaka are on the way.”

