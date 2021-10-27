SSC exams begin Nov 14

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 will begin from November 14.

A total of 22,27,113 SSC candidates will take part in this year’s SSC examinations. The exams will be held at 3,679 centres.

Education Minister Dipu Moni announced this at a briefing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country will remain closed from November 8-25 ahead of the SSC exams, she added.

Dipu Moni also said the results will be published within 30 days.

The examinations will be held with short syllabuses on three elective subjects on a group basis.

It has been deferred for nine months due to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

