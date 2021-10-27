UK Covid death toll rises by 207 as 43,941 new cases reported

A further 207 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 140,041.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 165,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

These new figures come the day after the UK recorded the highest figure for daily reported deaths since March 3 – though this was the result of some delays.

Meanwhile, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 43,941 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

England

In England, there were 169 new deaths recorded, taking the overall toll to 122,145 since the outbreak began.

Cases also rose by 37,502.

Scotland

The death toll now stands at 9,099 after rising by 27, with positive Covid tests rising by 2,566.

Wales

There were five new deaths recorded in Wales, meaning 6,122 people have died since the outbreak began.

Cases rose by 2,582.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “1,291 positive cases and sadly, six deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.”