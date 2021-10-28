Bangladesh and Belgium to commence Foreign Office Consultations

A Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Belgium was signed on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Belgian counterpart, Ms. Theodora Gentzis, President of the Steering Committee of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs inked the MOU at the Belgian Foreign Office.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues covering the Covid-19 situation, trade and investment, new economic opportunities in Bangladesh and cooperation in the field of education, medical research and culture etc.

Bangladesh’s request to be delisted from the Covid-19 “Red Zone” of the Belgian Government was reiterated in the backdrop of the improved COVID situation in Bangladesh.

Both the Secretaries agreed to enhance the cooperation in the trade and investment sector, in particular, in the sectors of ICT, Pharmaceuticals, medical research, training and education. Bangladesh also conveyed its readiness to receive Belgian trade and investment missions, including the AWEX delegation (from Walloon region) that had to cancel its visit earlier this year, due to COVID.

In reply, Belgian side expressed their willingness to exchange more business delegation.

Both sides also discussed celebration of the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022 through exchange of high-level visits, and organizing cultural and business events.

On the Rohingya crisis, President of the Steering Committee of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, ‘Rohingya Crisis is not a national issue, it is a regional issue’’, and Belgium will continue its support towards the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary is on a 2-day visit to Belgium for the 4th Bangladesh-EU Diplomatic Consultations.