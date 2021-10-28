Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 294 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight six lives.

The country reported 1.50 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 19,535 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 182 while two COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,847 people and infected 15,68,867 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,32,695 after another 227 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.70 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 27,847 fatalities, 12,141 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,654 in Chattogram, 2,042 in Rajshahi, 3,595 in Khulna, 945 in Barishal, 1,264 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh division.