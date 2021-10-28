Bangladesh slip to 8th spot in ICC T20 rankings

Bangladesh T20 cricket team dropped two places to eighth in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20 Rankings following their two defeats among four matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Oman, UAE.

Bangladesh are now at number eight with 236 rating points followed by Sri Lanka and West Indies at number nine and ten respectively in the table.

Bangladesh were on the sixth spot in the table when they started their T20 World Cup mission but after losing to associate nation Scotland in their opening match and against Sri Lanka in the Super 12s, Tigers went to the eighth spot.

Earlier Bangladesh jumped to the fifth spot in the table in September this year after securing a 5-0 win in the T20 series at home against New Zealand.

Bangladesh’s dropping two places meaning Afghanistan and Australia moved into seventh and sixth places with 236 and 242 rating points respectively while India are holding the top spot in the T20 rankings.