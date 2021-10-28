Be careful about Coronavirus during winter, says PM, thanks BAB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged all to maintain health protocols like wearing masks to check the recharge of Coronavirus in the upcoming winter as the virus hits many countries of the world at this time.

“I urge all to remain careful so that Coronavirus cannot re-surge in any way. You’ll have to wear face-masks always,” she said, adding that the virus has again hit many other countries including the USA, England and Europe in the world with the advent of winter.

The Prime Minister said this while receiving 26,45,000 blankets and Tk 10 lakh grants for the destitute from 37 commercial banks under the Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB) to her relief godown ahead of winter.

She joined the blanket handover ceremony, held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Noting that the season changes in October-November here, which is a very critical time for the outbreak of influenza and cough, she urged people to take precaution to prevent influenza and cough in this transitional period between the cold and hot seasons.

Hasina also asked people to keep vitamin C-enriched fruits in their food menu to enhance their immunity against the coronavirus alongside maintaining the health protocols.

She said the government has successfully been able to keep the coronavirus under control.

The PM reassured that all those who are eligible for vaccination according to WHO would be brought under vaccination by the middle of the next year.

Thanking the directors of the private banks for donating the blankets and cash for the poor and destitute, the Prime Minister observed that the Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB) always come forward at the difficult times of people. Each bank always extends support and cooperation to people during their difficult times. Even, you always come forward to work for the welfare of poor. Because of it, I offer my sincere thanks to all of you.”

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets and a cheque of Tk 10 lakh for the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund from 37 private banks.

BAB Chairman Nazrul Islam Majumder spoke at the function while top representatives from the banks were present.

