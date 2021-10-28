Cabinet approves 22 public holidays in 2022

There will be 14 general holidays and three of them coincided with weekends in next year (2022), said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

Among the other eight government executive order holidays, there are three weekly holidays.

The government employees will enjoy three days of optional holiday on the occasion of religious festivals.

During major social festivals, employees from various small ethnic groups working in and outside the Chattogram Hill Tracts have the option of taking two days off.