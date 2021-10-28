Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine from Nov 1

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said children, aged 12 to 17, will get COVID vaccine from November 1.

“The vaccination drive will initially open at 12 centres in Dhaka. Later, it will expand to the rest of the country. The list of the students are on the last stage,” the Health Minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Students will be administered with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Around 40,000 students are expected to receive the vaccine everyday as per the government’s capacity.