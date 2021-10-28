E-commerce firms must get registered within 2 months: Cabinet

All the e-commerce firms will have to be registered with the Commerce Ministry within the next two months, according to a directive of the Cabinet.

The directive came from a Cabinet meeting held virtually with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban.

<span;>Other cabinet members attended the meeting from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

“The Cabinet his issued a directive that all e-commerce firms will have to be registered within the next two months,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.

It also directed that the e-commerce firms will have to deposit security money with the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, the Cabinet asked the authorities concerned to conduct a massive campaign for raising public awareness about e-commerce activities.