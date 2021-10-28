Elderly man found slaughtered in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly man from his house at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Ershad Ali, 55, was a resident of Jamirkona village under the upazila. But, he alongwith the family had been permanently living at his wife’s Uzirpur village.

The deceased’s wife Hasina Begum said she went to the Dhalai river for taking bath leaving her husband in the tin-shed house.

After returning, she found the two doors of the house locked from inside. Later, she peeped through a small hole and saw Ershad lying in a pool of blood.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue, said Kamalganj Police Station officer in-charge (investigation) Sohel Rana.

The reason behind the death is still sketchy said OC Sohel, adding that the law enforcers are sincerely investigating the incident.