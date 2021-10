The 43rd BCS preliminary examinations were held at various centres under eight divisional headquarters.

Starting at 10am, the examinations continued till 12pm.

A number of 4,35,190 persons applied for 1,814 posts. The examinees are vying for 300 posts in administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in teaching, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in taxation,14 in customs and 19 in cooperative.