Book titled ‘World Leaders on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh’ unveiled

A book titled “World Leaders on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh” was unveiled Thursday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the function as chief guest and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam special guest.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the chief coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for the Celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was also present as guest of honour at the function held at the Foreign Service Academy.

The year 2021 witnessed two epochal events in the journey of Bangladesh as a nation – the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

At the heights of the celebrations, five heads of state and government from five neighbouring countries visited Bangladesh from March 17-27.

Also, Bangladesh received many written and video messages from world leaders and the heads of international organisations.

The statements by the visiting dignitaries and written and video messages from the world leaders were compiled into the book “World Leaders on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh.”

Two other books “Bangabandhu for You” and “Celebrating Together Bangladesh @50” were also unveiled on the same day.

