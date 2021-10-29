Forming commission for minorities on the cards: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government is making sincere efforts to protect the communal harmony and minorities in the country.

“The demand for forming special commission on minorities is not a matter of me only but we have to take a joint decision on this. I will discuss the formation of the commission,” he told reporters after receiving an ambulance from India at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria on Friday.

The minister further said the communal attack on Durga Puja was planned. “It does not belong to any particular group. I am very sorry that this communal attack was an attempt to tarnish the image of Bangladesh.”

There have been such attacks in several places but that is not the picture of the whole country, said Anisul.

