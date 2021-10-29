Khaleda doing well, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city, is now fine.

“I visited madam (Khaleda) at the hospital yesterday (Thursday). By the grace of Allah, she’s now doing well,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while unveiling the cover of a book written by BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandakar at the Jatiya Press Club, UNB reports.

He urged the country’s people to pray for the speedy recovery of Khaleda.

On October 12, the BNP chief was admitted to the Evercare Hospital with fever and some other health complications. She underwent a biopsy at the same hospital on October 25 as she has a small lump in one part of her body.

The BNP chief’s doctors’ said the biopsy was conducted to detect the nature of the origin of the lump.

But neither Fakhrul nor doctors did say anything about the biopsy report.

The BNP chief has been undergoing treatment under a medical board formed earlier. Her physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convict to avail of such an advantage.

On April 27, Khaleda was admitted to the Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.