UK Covid death toll rises by 186 as 43,467 new cases reported

A further 186 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 140,392.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 165,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 43,467 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

England

The death toll rose by 148 to a total of 122,417 since the beginning of the outbreak, with 36,853 new cases confirmed.

Scotland

There were 24 new deaths in Scotland, where 9,143 have now died within 28 days of a positive test.

Cases also rose by 2,732.

Wales

In Wales, cases increased by 2,561, while the death toll now stands at 6,141 after rising by 12.

Northern Ireland

The department of health said: “1,321 positive cases and sadly, seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.”