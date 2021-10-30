2.77 lakh students out of SSC exams

Over 2.77 lakh registered students will not appear in the secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams scheduled to begin on November 14 under 11 education boards of the country.

A total of 22,27,113 students, including 16,70113 regular ones from 29,035 secondary schools across the country, are expected to appear in the SSC and equivalent exams this year.

Sources concerned said two years ago, 19,48,056 regular students of class IX completed their registration (2019-20 session) to take the SSC exams in 2021.

The data of nine education boards shows that a total of 16,70,113 students had filled up forms to sit for the SSC exams this year, meaning that 2,77,876 students have dropped out.

Board

Dropout

Dhaka

12.27 pc

Rajshahi

11.61 pc

Comilla

15.14 pc

Jessore

13.32 pc

Chittagong

12.65 pc

Barisal

11.61 pc

Sylhet

13.94 pc

Dinajpur

10.35pc

Madrasah

21.82 pc

The number of dropouts could be more after the data from the remaining two boards— Mymensingh board and technical education board will be included.

Analysing the data, it was found that out of the 2,77,876 dropped-out students, 1,99,814 or 72 percent are girls.

The dropout rate is 15.14 percent in Comilla board, 13.94 in Sylhet board, 13.32 percent in Jessore, 12.69 percent in Chittagong, 12.65 percent in Dhaka, 12.27 percent in Barisal, 11.61 percent in Rajshahi board, 10.35 percent in Dinajpur and 21.82 percent in Madrasah.

The data also shows that most of the dropouts are madrasah students. A total of 3,21,779 madrasah students had registered to sit for Dakhil (SSC) exams but finally, 2,51,560 are going to sit for the exam, which suggests that 70,219 students (21.82 percent) will not appear in the exams.

Among the general education boards, Comilla board will witness highest number of dropouts as 35,498 students are not taking part in the exam under the board. A total of 2,34,392 students registered, but 1,98,894 filled up forms to sit for the exams.

A total of 4,45,548 students registered under Dhaka education board, but 3,89163 are going to take part in the SSC exams.

A total of 2,12,202 students registered under Rajshahi board, but 1,87,545 are going to appear in SSC exams while 181318 students registered under Jessore board, but 1,57,165 are taking part in the exams.

A total of 1,53,684 students registered under Chittagong board but 1,34,185 is going to sit for the exam while 91,721 out of 10,4553 registered students is taking part in the exam under Barisal board.

In Sylhet board, 1,09,420 students registered for the SSC exam, but 94,166 are taking part in the exam while 1,65,981 out of 1,85,160 registered students under Dinjapur board is going to sit for the exam.

Educationist Rasheda K. Choudhury said many of the dropped-out students might have got involved in child labour or got married. It is shocking that most of the dropouts are girls.

She said, “Initiatives should be taken to bring these students back to school. Otherwise, reputation of Bangladesh will be dampened as we have received international awards for achievements in this sector.”

Rasheda K. Choudhury also stressed the need for conducting an impartial survey to find out the reason for huge number of dropouts and what is the picture at other levels of education.

When asked about school dropouts, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said, “Our data shows that the number of SSC candidates has increased this year.”

She also said a total of 22,27,113 students—1028422 boys and 1,198691 girls—are expected to appear in the SSC exams in 3,679 centres from 29,035 institutions this year.

The number of the SSC examinees has increased by 8.76 percent this year compared to that of 2020 while the number of educational institutions has risen by 167, she added.