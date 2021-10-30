Actor Yusuf Hussain dies of COVID at 73

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain died of COVID-19 at the age of 73 on Saturday. He was being treated at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he died this morning, his son-in-law and filmmaker Hansal Mehta told news agency PTI. Yusuf Hussain’s death has left his family and friends in the film fraternity heartbroken.

Hansal Mehta, who is married to Yusuf Hussain’s daughter Safeena, mourned his father-in-law in an emotional Instagram post. He shared a photo of Yusuf Hussain and wrote about how the late actor helped him to complete his 2012 film Shahid, featuring Rajkummar Rao, when he was “troubled” and his “non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely.” Hansal Mehta shared that Yusuf Hussain was like a father to him.

In his emotional tribute to his father-in-law, Hansal Mehta wrote: “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father.”

He added: “He was life – if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – love you love you love you!”