Aryan Khan walks out of jail nearly a month after arrest

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was released from the Arthur Road prison on Saturday after nearly a month of his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, which has been under the spotlight from the first day over the evidence collected and the investigative approach of the central agency.

Aryan Khan was received by Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguards outside the jail. The 23-year-old Aryan Khan left in one of the cars waiting outside the Arthur Road prison for Mannat, his home in suburban Bandra, at around 11am after he spent another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline on Friday as his lawyers tried to gather documents required for his release. He was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday, reports Hindustan Times.

The Bombay high court issued its operative order on Friday and imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

Justice NW Sambre said in his five-page order that Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha will have to surrender their passports before the special court designated to hear cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They have also been directed not to leave the country without taking permission from the special NDPS court. The high court order said they will have to be present at the NCB office between 11am and 2pm every Friday to mark their presence.

The judge said he will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

Earlier in the day, officials of the Arthur Road Central Jail said they collected court documents pertaining to bail of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3 in the cruise ship drugs seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), from the bail letterbox at around 5.30am.

“We have received the bail order documents and we are processing them. He (Aryan) will be released along with all other inmates who have also been granted bail. They are expected to be released between 10am-12pm,” Arthur Road jail superintendent NB Vayachal said.

Hundreds of people were seen outside the Arthur Road Central prison to take a glimpse of Aryan Khan coming out of the jail as Mumbai Police threw in a heavy security blanket in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Several fans were also seen with “Welcome Home Aryan Khan” posters outside actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat.