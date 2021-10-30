Car-auto rickshaw collision leaves two dead in Sylhet

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Sylhet-Tamabil highway at Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Friday.

The dead were auto-rickshaw driver Akhter Hossain of Krishnapur village under Golapganj upazila and its passenger Abdus Shukur, 49 of Hajipur village under the same upazila.

The driver of the private car and its passenger were injured in the incident.

Golam Dastagir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.