PM Sheikh Hasina to open roadshow in UK on Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate a roadshow in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday to attract more foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), in partnership with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh High Commission in London, is going to organize the roadshow on ‘Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership’.

The summit will be held at Churchill Auditorium of Queen Elizabeth II Centre Broad Sanctuary at London SW1P 3EE in the United Kingdom.

In this summit, a high-level delegation team from Bangladesh will be attended by angel investors, institutional investors, Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and Institutions from the United Kingdom.

Later, another investment summit on “The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Trade and Investment Potentials in Bangladesh” will also be held at Manchester, UK on 8th November.

The summit will be held at Manchester Central Convention Complex Windmill St of Manchester M2 3GX, the United Kingdom.

A high-level delegation team from Bangladesh will also be attending this summit to promote the Investment opportunities in Bangladesh and attract institutional and angel investors from the United Kingdom.

Talking to journalists, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said the roadshow is going to be organized in the UK to get more investments and it will focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) and the capital market.

He informed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the roadshow and business communities from Bangladesh and the United Kingdom will attend.

He urged non-resident Bangladeshis living in the UK to invest in the capital market for a maximum return.

“Bangladesh needs more international investment for the development of major sectors. In this case, we urge UK entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh,” said the BSEC chairman.

“We have a long-time friendship with the country as a big business partner. A large number of Bangladeshis live in that country,” he added.