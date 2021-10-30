Short film ‘A Happy Man’ shot entirely on vivo X70 Pro 5G

Renowned filmmaker Vicky Zahed recently teamed up with vivo to creatively showcase the futuristic concept X70 Pro 5G has to offer.

Together with vivo, he created the short film “A Happy Man,” shot entirely on the X70 Pro 5G, reports UNB.

Making the best use of various shooting techniques like pan, dolly, tilt, and zoom, it depicts the life of an ordinary man who loses his job and finds joy in the little things life has to offer.

The story highlights various aspects of a man’s life, including his responsibilities towards family, work, and society.

Starring Khairul Basar and Rukaia Jahan Chamak, the film was broadcast on five leading television channels along with vivo’s official Facebook page.

Vicky encouraged young filmmakers to experiment with filmmaking techniques using capable smartphone cameras like the ones on the X70 Pro 5G as they offer more flexibility and help users discover new ideas and novel ways of shooting.

The smartphone features an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera, which uses a vivo-customised version of the Sony IMX766V sensor for improved low-light performance.

With the inculcation of the new and improved Gimbal Stabilisation 3.0, the camera delivers a fast, accurate focus for steady videos in dynamic motion, no matter how challenging the lighting conditions are.

The gimbal stabilisation can be best used with VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video in X70 Pro 5G, which supports video stabilisation with 5 axes, making video creation fun and easy. This breakthrough innovation integrates enhanced OIS with EIS to transition the X/Y-axis with Z-axis rotation for better stability.

It combines the gimbal camera with an improved stabilisation angle to capture faraway subjects and stabilise frame size by cropping and shrinking (keeping the original frame size wider).

Also, the Pro Cinematic Mode maximises the control and adjustment of various parameters, allowing users to shoot cinematic-grade professional videos with higher controllability.